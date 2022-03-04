Stephens Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Equal Weight

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.88.
DPZ opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.73. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
