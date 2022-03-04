Stephens Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Equal Weight

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

DPZ opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.73. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

