Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year.

STRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $842.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

