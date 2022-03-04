Stifel Nicolaus Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

