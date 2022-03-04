Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

