STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.72

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.72 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.38). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39), with a volume of 40,858 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £17.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.72.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

