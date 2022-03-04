STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 812,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,283. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

