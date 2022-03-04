Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,080 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 98.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
