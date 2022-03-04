StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

