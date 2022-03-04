StockNews.com Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.00 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after buying an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 194,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

