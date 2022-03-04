StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BPY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners
