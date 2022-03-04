StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BPY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

About Brookfield Property Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. The company owns and operates iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and its global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion in assets under management.

