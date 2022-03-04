StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.46. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
