StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NYSE NC opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.