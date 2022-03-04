StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NYSE NC opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70.
About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.