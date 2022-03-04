StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NH. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

