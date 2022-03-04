StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NH. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
