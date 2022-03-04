StockNews.com Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

