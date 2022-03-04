StockNews.com Upgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after buying an additional 326,265 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 246,036 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after buying an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.