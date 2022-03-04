StockNews.com Upgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to “Buy”

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after buying an additional 326,265 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 246,036 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after buying an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

