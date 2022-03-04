Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor Acquires 12,560 Shares

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $526.71 million, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

