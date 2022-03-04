Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.38, but opened at $20.34. Stoneridge shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 1,564 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $535.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 4,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

