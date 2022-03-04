Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2,912.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,473 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 853,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,952,820. The company has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

