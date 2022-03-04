Stonnington Group LLC Has $24.73 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 463.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 54.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. 10,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

