Stonnington Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1,386.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,382 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Pacira BioSciences worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 93,537 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,080,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 570,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 71,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,495. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCRX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,891. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.