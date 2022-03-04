Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 228.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP traded down $44.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $595.85. The company had a trading volume of 73,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $964.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,297.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

