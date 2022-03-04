Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 468,052 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 614.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,052 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $32,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 92,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

