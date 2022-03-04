Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

