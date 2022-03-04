Stream Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $38,518.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00104176 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

