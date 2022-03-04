Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 377.50 ($5.07).

KETL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.17) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.83) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Strix Group stock traded down GBX 5.21 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 217.29 ($2.92). 710,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,836. The stock has a market cap of £449.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.34. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210.15 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

