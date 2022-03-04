Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.00.

SYK stock opened at $266.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

