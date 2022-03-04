Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.41 and last traded at $69.58. Approximately 1,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 161,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

