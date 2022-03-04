Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.89

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 216316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating ) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

