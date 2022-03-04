Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.89

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 216316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
FUJHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.
About Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
