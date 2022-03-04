Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Paper by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after buying an additional 533,985 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1,404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 442,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in International Paper by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 309,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $41.77. 97,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,390. International Paper has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

