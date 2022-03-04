Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2,675.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 185,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

