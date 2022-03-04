Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 99,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

