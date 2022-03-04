Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $168.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.