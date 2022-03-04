Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

NYSE SUI opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.28. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

