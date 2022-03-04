Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE SUP traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.35.
In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 334,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,898. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
