Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SUP traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.35.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 334,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,898. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.