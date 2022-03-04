Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SUP stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.35.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,473 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 334,770 shares of company stock worth $1,416,898 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

