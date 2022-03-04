SuperLauncher Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,361.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $29,361.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001434 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.39 or 0.06577304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.99 or 1.00343181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026352 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,329 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

