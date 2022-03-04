Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($2.01) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUPR. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.81) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 136 ($1.82).

SUPR stock traded down GBX 2.38 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 119.62 ($1.61). 1,021,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.42. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

