Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.