Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at SVB Leerink

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after buying an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

