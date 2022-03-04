SVB Leerink Lowers Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 436.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 165,510 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

