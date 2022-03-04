SVB Leerink Weighs in on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

XENE opened at $31.42 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

