SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Up 126.1% in February

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the January 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 119,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,052. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

