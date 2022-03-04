Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

STLD opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

