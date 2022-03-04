Symmetry Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,031 shares of company stock worth $10,184,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.