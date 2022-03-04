Symmetry Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,121 shares of company stock worth $2,423,371. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

