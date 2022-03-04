Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 24,860 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.