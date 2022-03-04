Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 578 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,151,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.