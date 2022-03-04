Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $375.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.28. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.42 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

