Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 876,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $753.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 140,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 93,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 513,163 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

