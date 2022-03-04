Syquant Capital Sas Buys Shares of 250 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 435.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

SYNA traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.51. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,554 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

